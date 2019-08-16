Wis. officers raise money for families of fallen comrades by brewing ale

In recent months multiple police officers from Wisconsin have fallen in line of duty.

The Blue Knights of Wisconsin Dells chose to dedicate a fundraiser to their fellow brothers and sisters who have fallen Friday.

Through a specially crafted ale, the group of officers is sending a part of their proceeds to C.O.P.S., or Concerns of Police Survivors.

It's a network that supports and counsels family members who were left behind.

Lieutenant Wayne Smith of the Knights say there's a reason why such a fundraiser is important now.

"Unfortunately, not only in Wisconsin but throughout the nation, we're losing law enforcement officers at a greater rate,” says Lt. Wayne Smith with the Blue Knights. “That puts more strain on these organizations that help families in times of need."

Some of the officers' parents who have healed through C.O.P.S. was also there, saying how they've been lucky to find opportunities to work through their grief.

The fundraising efforts won't stop Friday. On Saturday the Blue Knights will be hosting a bike show and some family friendly events in the dells.

