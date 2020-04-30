Helping kids handle anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic

These days, many people are dealing with more anxiety as things change constantly amid the Coronavirus pandemic. It can be especially hard for kids to understand and cope with these changes.

“Kids need a particular toolbox to deal with when anxiety does pop up,” says UW Health psychologist Dr. Shilagh Mirgain, PhD. “You might think about creating a corner in your home that is relaxing and calming maybe with some music or art supplies or pillows that they can lie down on and they can go to that place when they need to calm down.”

Watch for signs of anxiety, things like changes in how children sleep or their appetite. They also may become more withdrawn or become really anxious. Mirgain suggests using the five senses technique to help bring calm.

“Quite simply asking them in the moment when they are scared or anxious to first notice five things around 5 things that they see,” says Mirgain. “Then four things that they can touch and actually have them touch them and name them. Then you can have them identify three things that they hear.”

Next have them name two things they can smell, and finally one thing they can taste. With the taste sense, kids could have a treat to describe what they are tasting.

“That practice of the five senses really helps them get back into the moment, back into their body, and in that can be quite calming and grounding, and give them that perspective that yeah, there are fears in the world but in this moment I am safe, I am home, and I am loved.”

Another calming exercise to try is belly breathing. Mirgain suggests a child can put a teddy bear on their stomach and take it for a ride while they breathe in and out.