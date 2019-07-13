Helping people with disabilities fish on Madison's lakes

The Madison chapter of Fishing Has No Boundaries celebrated its 25th year Saturday and Sunday with its annual fishing weekend.

Every year in July, volunteers with the organization bring people of all ages with disabilities out on boats to enjoy Madison's lakes and help them fish. Event organizers say they want to make Madison's lakes accessible for everyone.

"It's so important to have access to our lakes because we should have equality for everyone, and it's a relaxing weekend to be able to float on the water and not everybody has had that opportunity," said Jenny Brendler, co-chair of Fishing Has No Boundaries.

Some participants have never fished before, and some volunteers act as fishing experts to help them learn. Other people are avid fishers, fishing has become harder because of their disability.

"This could be 20 years later they finally got on the water again. People are so excited to catch the fish, once they reel it in, the look on their faces, the excitement in the air is just, you have to be there, it's just amazing," Brendler said.

Brendler also said many volunteers and participants come back year after year for the event.

The weekend will continue starting at 8 a.m. and ending with an awards ceremony in the afternoon.