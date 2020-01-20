Henry Vilas Zoo asking for donations to save animals affected by Australian bush fires

Madison’s Henry Vilas Zoo is asking for donations to help save animals affected by the raging and deadly Australian bush fires.

The zoo has set up a GoFundMe to raise money to support its partners in Australia, who are supporting wildlife recovery efforts.

You can make donations online or at Vilas Zoo’s gift shop and the Glacier Grille.

“Donations ensure that responders on the ground have the resources necessary to treat injured animals and give life saving support so as many animals as possible are able to return to the wild,” according to the zoo’s website.

Some reports estimate that as many as a billion animals have been affected by the fires, and significant amounts of flora and fauna unique to Australia have been burned or killed.

The fires have also killed at least 28 people, and damaged or destroyed more than 3,000 homes across Australia.

Thunderstorms offered a brief respite to some last week, but the bush fires continue to burn across southeastern Australia as of Monday.

