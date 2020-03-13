Henry Vilas Zoo closing to public until further notice

The Henry Vilas Zoo is closing to the public on Saturday and will remain closed until further notice, the Zoo announced on Friday.

All camps and programs through April 3 have been called off as well and participants will be emailed with details.

The moves comes as health officials work to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

Critical staff, including animal care teams, will continue to report to work to take care of the animals and zoo infrastructure. All other employees will not be reporting.

Don't worry about the animals, the zoo added. They reportedly have a surplus of essential food and medical supplies for all of the animals and are continuing to prepare for any contingency.

"Our keepers will also continue to ensure that our animals have access to both their indoor and outdoor areas and are receiving animal enrichment every day," it said.