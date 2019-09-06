Henry Vilas Zoo earns official accreditation from national association

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums recognized Dane County's Henry Vilas Zoo with an official accreditation at the annual meeting in New Orleans.

County Executive Joe Parisi, Zoo Director Ronda Schwetz, and zoo staff gave a presentation on the zoo's future, which includes plans to debut expanded hours next year so families can enjoy the zoo in the evenings.

These longer seasonal hours will mean the zoo is open until 8 p.m. from Memorial Day until Labor Day each year.

“Our community loves its free zoo, and as we’ve seen again this summer it is truly a place for family fun and also a living classroom to learn about the impacts of climate change,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “We are incredibly proud to have the trust of the AZA to continue our conservation work, which is so critical and timely given the challenges species across the globe are facing.”

“Being an AZA accredited institution is an incredible honor, the gold standard in animal welfare, and affirmation that our zoo remains on the cutting edge,” Zoo Director Ronda Schwetz said. “Today’s decision brings great pride to our zookeepers, volunteers, staff, and everyone who loves our zoo.”

According to the AZA, less than 10 percent of the nearly 2,800 wildlife exhibitors licensed by the United States Department of Agriculture achieve this accreditation.

This honor ensures the Henry Vilas Zoo can continue to participate in species survival programs for endangered animals.

To be accredited, the Henry Vilas Zoo underwent a thorough review to make certain it has and will continue to meet ever-rising standards in categories which include animal care and welfare, veterinary programs, conservation, education, and safety.

AZA requires zoos and aquariums to successfully complete this rigorous accreditation process every five years in order to be members of the Association.

“The Henry Vilas Zoo continues to be an asset for District 13, the community at large, and free to the public while maintaining unique animal exhibits and quality animal care,” County Board Supervisor and Zoo Commission member Chuck Erickson said. “Animal conservation and environmental sustainability will always be priorities.”

Dollars for the additional staff needed for the zoo’s expanded hours will be included in the County Executive’s 2020 budget slated for release October 1st.