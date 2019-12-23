Henry Vilas Zoo encourages kids to join their winter camp

Get a chance to learn what the zoo animals do during the winter climate at the Henry Vilas Zoo winter camp.

Kids will get the chance to participate in a variety of activities to learn more about animals, climates and veterinarians. The camp is geared towards two groups of kids, first through third graders and fourth through sixth graders.

Some of the activities include a snow-fari adventure, designing your own zoo and up-close encounters with animals. Zoo professionals help the kids through the camp. It runs all day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The camp starts December 23 and goes until January 2. There are more spots available for kids! It is $65 for zoo members and $70 for non-members. If you're interested in signing up click here.