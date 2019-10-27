Henry Vilas Zoo hosting Boo at the Zoo for trick-or-treating

The Henry Vilas Zoo is ready to celebrate the holidays with a Halloween trick-or-treating event and the Annual Zoo Lights Festival.

Boo at the Zoo features 15 candy stations to enjoy on Sunday, October 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There will also be face-painting and a costume parade. The zoo animals will also get to play with pumpkins.

Tickets are also on sale for the Annual “Zoo Lights” Festival which runs from November 29 to December 29.

Individual tickets are $7 and can also be purchased in a 4-pack for $25. Click here for more information.