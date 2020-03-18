Meet Betty White! Henry Vilas Zoo names of its penguin chicks

The Henry Vilas Zoo's new penguin chicks are definitely adorable and now one of them has name that's just as adorable.

On Wednesday, the Zoo announced via its Facebook page that it named one of its chicks after one of America's most beloved celebrity: Betty White!

While the little penguin may not be a Golden Girl, the two share at least one thing in common. They were both born on January 17.

Beyond having the same birthday, the Zoo said the name also honors "a special lifelong animal advocate."

As far as naming the other chick, the Zoo isn't straying far from Hollywood. They've posted a poll on the Zoo's Facebook page asking fans to pick their favorite. The choices are:



Carrie Fisher

Leslie Knope

Winona Ryder

Amy Poehler

Debbie Reynolds

As of 2:30 p.m., the Force was with Princess Leia, who held a big lead over the rest. Anyone who wants to vote can do so here.