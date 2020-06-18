Henry Vilas Zoo reopens for visitors

Henry Vilas Zoo will reopen for visitors after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are changes though, to ensure safety for visitors, staff and the animals.

Those changes include the entrance and exit points. Visitors will only be able to enter through the Randall Avenue entrance and exit through the Randall Avenue exit. Once inside the zoo visitors will notice blue paw prints on the sidewalk directing them on a new one way path throughout the zoo grounds. Plus there is a new capacity to limit the amount of people inside the zoo.

Other changes include sanitizer stations, staff members wearing masks at all times and the playground and carousel are still closed. Visitors will still be able to buy food, drinks and souvenirs as those vendors have moved to outdoor spaces.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said that while people might have to wait in a line to get inside at busier times he is happy the county is able to open the zoo again.

"A lot of people are facing some very challenging economic times right now because of the COVID pandemic. Having the zoo open does provide a free option for families to go do something that their kids are really going to enjoy, get some exercise, have some fun without hurting your pocket book," Parisi said.

The Henry Vilas Zoo is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information about the reopening click here.