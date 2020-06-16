Henry Vilas Zoo reopens to the public this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison will reopen to the public starting June 18.
The zoo announced on its website that gates will open at 9:30 a.m. and close at 4:30 p.m. The only entrance to the zoo will be at the gate by the main parking lot on Randall Avenue.
However, there will be new rules in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. According to the zoo:
You will be able to use a one-way path throughout the zoo grounds and see all your favorite animals. The Lake Wingra entrance will be closed. Our outdoor buildings and play areas will also be closed.
There will be signs and staff to help you along the way and safe opportunities for food, drink and gifts. We have increased cleaning and disinfecting protocols and have installed a number of hand sanitizer stations, as well as signs to help maintain social distancing during your trip. Please note, we have reduced capacity for people in the zoo so will have a staff member at the entrance letting in visitors as capacity allows. Please keep in mind that might mean waiting in line to enter the zoo during our busier times.
All staff will be required to wear masks and we highly encourage guests to wear theirs as well. Masks will be available for purchase at the zoo. Also, please remember our zoo neighbors and follow all traffic/parking rules and dispose of any trash properly. We want to be good neighbors.