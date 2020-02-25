Henry Vilas Zoo shows support for international polar bear day

International Polar Bear Day is February 29 and the Henry Vilas Zoo is all decked out to show support for the vulnerable animals.

The Henry Vilas Zoo has two polar bears, Bernit and Nuniq. Berit is a 21 year-old female polar bear who came to the zoo from the Cincinnati Zoo in 2016. Nuniq is a three year old male polar bear who came to the zoo from the Cleveland Zoo in 2018.

The World Wide Fund for Nature estimates there are about 31 thousand polar bears left worldwide. According to the National Wildlife Federation the polar bear became the first vertebrate species to fall under the endangered species list.

The Henry Vilas Zoo partners with Polar Bears International and is an Arctic Ambassador site that helps research the best way to protect polar bears in the wild.

Activities for International Polar Bear Day start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29 at the Henry Vilas Zoo. More information click here.