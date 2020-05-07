Henry Vilas Zoo staff focuses on animal safety for future reopening

It’s nearly two months since the Henry Vilas Zoo closed to the public amid COVID-19 concerns.

“It’s very quiet around the zoo these days,” said zookeeper Kristin Myers, who primarily cares for the bears and seals.

Myers says she’s maintained a normal schedule in order to keep consistency for the animals.

“They’re used to their breakfast lunch and dinner times,” said Myers. “We’re trying to keep up with that routine for them as much as we can.”

Deputy Zoo Director Joseph Darcangelo says when the zoo initially closed, management had to outline essential staff and scheduling.

“We had to identify what our essential needs are and our essential staffing to address the zoo’s top priorities,” said Darcangelo. “Our plan outlined essential staff as animal keepers, the veterinarian staff, our maintenance staff and a few other leaders that just had to be there throughout the day.”

Precautions for Staff and Animal Health

Zoo personnel safety is a big priority. Keepers are wearing masks and adhering to social distancing guidelines while at work.

“It’s definitely been something that none of us ever expected,” said Myers. “It’s so strange because we are a zoo that’s open every single day of the year and in the three years that I’ve worked here, I’ve never been here when we’ve been closed.”

Another priority is taking extra precautions around animals that are susceptible to COVID-19, which are primates and big cats.

“We wear gloves and masks anytime we’re working around them or are prepping their food, cleaning their spaces, anything like that,” Myers said.

Keepers say they’re grateful for some more one-on-one time with the animals, especially those who are more social creatures.

“Our orangutans and our lemurs really like to interact with people, so we want to make sure they’re getting some of that extra interaction,” Myers said. “it’s been interesting to see how different animals are reacting to having or not having folks around.”

Potential New Safety Measures

Groundkeepers are also taking advantage of the zoo closure.

“We have an opportunity to not only look at how do we continue to beautify the grounds but how do we look at what is a new norm look like when open up the zoo,” said Darcangelo.

While there is no set timeline for reopening, the Henry Vilas Zoo is working with Dane County executives and public health officials to build a plan to safely reopen.

Some of that includes more hand sanitizing stations, identifying high touch areas, and putting up social distancing barriers.

“It’s about what sort of different measures do we put in place to provide appropriate social distancing so that guests feel safe while they are there as well,” Darcangelo said.

Donation Dependence

Because the zoo is free for visitors, it relies on public donations.

According to the zoo website, the closure is having an impact on donation revenue.

Earlier this year, the zoo launched a membership program called the Conservation Club to help boost efforts and donate to worldwide wildlife conservation efforts.

“As of right now, we are still receiving donations,” said Darcangelo. “I think the community has been overwhelmingly supportive of knowing why we are shut down but still know that we are going to open up.”

He says his staff is happy to see donations coming in.

“They are finding a means to make sure that they can do their part in contributing to the zoo’s mission and vision.”

The current fundraising goal is $10,000.

Bringing the Zoo to You

Zookeepers are going virtual via Facebook live to connect with visitors and children curious about how the animals are doing.

“it’s for us and part of why we’re here,” said Myers. “To help educate people about our wonderful animals and to help them care about their wild counterparts.”

The social media presence has strengthened over the past two months, with an increase in engagement through posts and videos.

“For us, this is our way to talk about how important zoos are,” said Darcangelo. “Just that connectivity with the community is just what makes us happy at the end of the day.”

To take part in the latest keeper chat, click HERE

