Henry Vilas to Zoo focus on expanding conservation efforts, education programs

2020 will mark the first year Dane County is fully in charge of the Henry Vilas Zoo.

Executive Zoo Director Rhonda Schwetz says over the next few months the staff will examine facilities and exhibits to determine what needs to be upgraded.

“We’re really working right now on laying the foundation and really looking at some growth coming up in the next couple of years,” said Schwetz.

This year will also add two new zoo keepers to the staff, something current keeper Kristin Myers is excited about.

“I started in the zoo because I love animals and I knew that I wanted to work closely with animals, but I also really loved talking to people,”

Myers said about her career decision. “I want people to care about animals as much as we do.”

Another emphasis will be expanding children’s educational programming for the thousands of visitors who walk through the Henry Vilas Zoo gates each year.

“We’re all about making sure that we can contribute as much as we can to the world and help people figure out the best way to make a difference,” said Conservation Education Curator Jess Thompson. “If that is growing up to be a zoo keeper or growing up to be an attorney or growing up to be an engineer and figuring out some solutions to our conservation challenges, all are great ways to contribute.”

Schwetz says the main focus of 2020 is conservation efforts.

“It’s one zoo, one mission,” said Schwetz. “Everybody is so excited about our new conservation efforts that we are really launching for the first time ever on a really global scale.”

The 75 Conservation Club Zoo Memberships have already helped provide a $1,000 donation to the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund to help animals in Australia affected by the fires.

“That's conservation in action,” said Schwetz. “Zoos work together all the time and this is just another example of zoos working together to help save species.”

Myers says its heartbreaking to see what’s happening in the country and how her fellow zoo keepers at the Victoria Zoo are handling it.

“I know that a lot of people are starting to look at where they can help and what they can do to help out with that,” Myers said.

For more information about the zoo membership or for zoo hours, click here.

