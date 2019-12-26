Here's how to get NBC15 News on your Amazon Echo

Today we’re connected to what’s happening in the world more than ever thanks to new technology.

You’re able to keep up with the latest local news on your TV, radio, computer and smart phone. But now there’s an even easier way to keep up with what’s happening in southern Wisconsin.

Amazon’s Alexa devices now have you covered with NBC15 latest news thanks to their “flash briefings.”

Here's how you can set up NBC15 flash briefings on your Amazon device:

Go to the Amazon Alexa app on your smart phone, click the menu button in the upper left, and find the ‘settings’ option; Select the 'Flash Briefing' option; Select 'Add Content'; Search for WMTV and click on the WMTV skill; Select ‘enable’ and you're ready to go!

Now your device should be all ready to go when you want to hear the top headlines from our station - and we'll update it throughout the day to help keep you informed.