High humidity and sunshine to start off the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) JULY 15, 2019
5:00 a.m.
THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:
NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.
High pressure will bring sunshine, warm temperatures and high humidity levels today. Even warmer and more humid conditions are expected through the middle of the week and into the weekend.
TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 89
WIND: SW 10-15
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY.
LOW: 70
WIND: SW 5-15
TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 86
WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.
HIGH: 90
THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.
HIGH: 92