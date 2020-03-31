'High risk' Hy-Vee customers reserved hour of online shopping, DoorDash delivery

Hy-Vee will be reserving one hour of "Aisles Online" shopping time slots each day for customers who are considered “high-risk.”

Aisles Online is Hy-Vee’s grocery ordering service available here or via the Hy-Vee Aisles Online mobile app.

Starting Thursday, the reserved time slots will be from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., seven days a week, which coincides with the in-store hours reserved for customers described as:

- Ages 60 and older.

- Expectant mothers.

- Anyone with an underlying health condition(s) that makes them more susceptible to serious illness.

Hy-Vee also announced a partnership with DoorDash to offer free delivery to this group of high-risk customer, according to the company.

In communities where Hy-Vee Aisles Online delivery orders are fulfilled by DoorDash, customers can use designated promo code “SPECIALDELIVERY” at checkout when they place their online order for delivery. The code will also be available on the Hy-Vee website.

The promotion with DoorDash can be used for any available Hy-Vee Aisles Online time slot and will cover as many as 20,000 free deliveries, according to Hy-Vee.

All other customers are asked to please respect this hour reserved for these high-risk customers, and limit their online shopping orders to time slots available 8 a.m. or after, seven days a week, according to Hy-Vee.

Pharmacies at Hy-Vee locations are also open to serve these customers from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. These locations include pharmacies inside its grocery stores, Mainstreet locations, Dollar Fresh stores and Hy-Vee Drugstores, according to the release on Tuesday.