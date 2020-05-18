High school senior plays nightly neighborhood concert as thank you to healthcare workers

For 18-year-old Jonathan Downs, music is a form of self-expression. These days, Downs is also using music as a way to say thank you to those on the front lines, and a way to bring some moments of calm to his neighborhood.

Downs has been playing his saxophone on the front steps of his Middleton home every night at around 7 p.m., playing a 10 minute concert into the open air.

“I definitely got the idea from people banging on pots and pans, yelling out their window, and generally cheering on healthcare workers, especially in New York,” he said.

Additionally, Downs said one of his favorite musicians was also playing concerts at seven, and he decided to follow suit.

“I decided that that was something I would be interested in, both as just a tribute to healthcare and essential works, but also I think it has brought some amount of beauty to the neighborhood, and some amount of peace,” he said. “I think that we all certainly need a little bit extra of a push towards peace at this moment.”

The high school senior said he has been playing instruments since he was about 6 years old, and plans to continue playing when he goes to college, where he’ll be studying jazz studies.

He said that playing the saxophone reminds him that while times may be crazy, there are still things he can rely on.

“We might be inside, and things are crazy, but there’s still a foundation upon which we can rely, and there are still people and fundamental truths on which we can rely,” he said. “Playing out into the air, especially when the weather is beautiful, really just reminds me - it’s a therapy for me, and I hope also to my neighbors - just to take a second to breathe and just to hang in there.”

Downs said some nights he’ll improvise, and he’ll vary in what he plays for his neighborhood, from pop songs, to blues. Downs also said he’s grateful to his neighbors for taking the time to listen and applaud.

“We don’t know how long this is going to go on, but I think one thing I can rely on is music, and that’s very important,” he said.