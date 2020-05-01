High school seniors face uncertain college future

As the end draws near for seniors in high school, some are reassessing their plans for the next four years.

Alana Yevzlin, a senior at Madison Country Day School, is looking forward to attending the University of Chicago in the fall. At the same time, she says it’s been difficult to end her senior year like this.

“It’s a big chapter coming to a close and I almost feel like I don’t get closure in the same way that I was supposed to,” Yevzlin said. “There’s just a lot of little things that I’m realizing now that I’m missing out on.”

Casie Krueger, a senior at Beloit Turner High School, says she feels the same way.

“I wanted to finish my senior year and my high school experience,” said Krueger. “It all just got taken away from us.”

Krueger was planning to becoming a flight attendant after her high school graduation but that program, like many other post grad opportunities, is now in limbo.

Matt Koehler, the director of college counseling at Madison Country Day School, says many high school seniors and their parents are adjusting to the next step in a new normal.

“There are expectations that all high school students have, especially seniors,” he said. “It’s uncharted territory on the college side of things just like it is for us on the high school side of things.”

Koehler says many families are also having to readjust financially, as certain awarded financial aid packages may no longer be enough to pay tuition.

“With the uncertain future, it’s been interesting to see what the family can now afford,” Koehler said. “Because what they could when they were applying in the fall and now in some cases or a lot of cases, it’s very different.”

Koehler says there are some high school seniors looking to defer the fall semester or take a gap year.

“They’re going to do a little ‘wait and see’,” said Koehler. “That’s part of the uncertainty but just helping them to see what would be the options and helping them look at pros and cons.”

Most schools, like Edgewood College, have pushed back their decision deadline from May 1st to June 1st to give seniors more time to figure out their next steps.

Director of Undergraduate Admissions Tess Ferzoco says Edgewood College is doing its best to provide online video opportunities for accepted students who have not gotten to see campus.

“It’s hard to display the beauty and the natural beauty of our campus,” Ferzoco said. “Having to transition that into a virtual platform was a challenge.”

Ferzoco says it can be tough to make any long term with everything going on.

“I think a lot of students are trying to figure out right now what is good for them,” she said. “Colleges and universities all over are going through the same things that seniors all over are also going through as well.”