High-speed crash splits car in half, kills driver in Medina

A high-speed crash on Tuesday killed a 22-year-old driver and split his car into pieces, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on STH 19 near Lochinvars Trail in the town of Medina. The sheriff’s office believes the male driver was speeding on STH 19, lost control of a 2017 Chevy Cruze, and crashed into a tree.

According to the sheriff’s office, the impact was so extreme it split the car in half and pieces of it were found in the Marshall Millpond.

The identity of the drive is not being released at this time pending an autopsy and family notification.

