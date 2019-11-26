High winds and rain expected through Wednesday

NOVEMBER 26, 2019

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

WEATHER IMPACT TODAY IS LOW (1) DUE TO RAIN DURING THE LATE AFTERNOON AND INCREASING WIND THROUGH THE DAY.

*** WIND ADVISORY 8AM UNTIL 6PM WEDNESDAY ***

Warm, moist air will continue to surge northward across the nation’s mid-section. This will lead to the development of rain here during the late afternoon. Rain will continue into Wednesday morning. The rain totals will be approaching an inch in some locations. Once the rain comes to an end, the wind will kick in. Very windy conditions are expected during the day tomorrow. A second winter storm will impact the area during the weekend.