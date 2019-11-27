High winds, rain and falling temperatures expected Thursday

The NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast From Meteorologist Charlie Shortino

The weather impact Wednesday is Medium (2) due to rain during the morning and increasing wind through the day.

There is a wind advisory Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Low pressure will move off to the east Wednesday. In its wake, very strong and gusty wind is expected. We’ll have wind gusts throughout southern Wisconsin in excess of 40 mph.

Rain will end Wednesday morning with falling temperatures through the day.

While it is clearer in our area, a massive snowstorm is hitting our surrounding areas hard. You can get the latest on that storm here.

Dry, but cooler weather is expected for Thanksgiving Day.

A second storm will move through the region for the weekend and bring the likelihood of rain and snow.