Chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

WEATHER IMPACT TODAY IS LOW (1) DUE TO SPOTTY SHOWERS/SPRINKLES.

High pressure will drift away today while a warm front slides in from the southwest. Highs are expected in the 80s with higher humidity levels for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will accompany the warm front, especially Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS.

HIGH: 72

WIND: SE 5-10

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.

LOW: 68

WIND: S 10-15

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS.

HIGH: 84

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS/T-STORMS LIKELY.

HIGH: 83

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS/T-STORMS LIKELY.

HIGH: 81