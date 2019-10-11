Highland man dies after vehicle hits embankment off Hwy 151 in Grant Co.

A Highland, Wis. man is dead after his car traveled off Highway 151 and crashed into a embankment in Grant County Friday.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office says Levi Linscheid, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.

First responders arrived at the scene just after 7 a.m. on Highway 151 in the Jamestown Township.

There they found a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on its roof in the ditch. Crews used the Jaws of Life to free a trapped and unresponsive Linscheid from the car.

Linscheid was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Grant County Coroner.

Authorities say Linscheid was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. A preliminary investigation found that the vehicle drove off the road, hit a guardrail, slid along a cement barrier on an overpass before traveling over the cement barrier onto an embankment.

The crash remains under investigation. Authorities say this is the 9th person killed in a crash in Grant County for 2019.

