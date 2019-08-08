Highway 14 reopens after crash

A traffic crash caused substantial delays in Rock County Thursday afternoon.

At least two vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 14 at Wilder Road near Evansville at 12:14 p.m., according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office. There are no injuries reported at this time.

All lanes were blocked going both directions from 12:15 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

For detours, drivers should go north on Wilder Road to Gibbs Lake Road, west to Tolles Road and then south back to US 14. This is reverse fro eastbound traffic.