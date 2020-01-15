Confirmed injuries after two-vehicle crash near Black Earth, all lanes blocked

The Dane County Sheriff's Office confirmed there are injuries at the scene of a two-car crash near Black Earth on Wednesday afternoon.

All lanes of traffic are closed on US 14 east and westbound at Kahl Road after the crash at 2:21 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

It is unknown if the crash is weather related at this time.

The Dane County Sheriff's Department is the handling agency for the crash. This story will be updated as NBC15 has a crew on the way to the scene.