Highway 213 is closed south of Evansville at County Road M after a two-car crash.

Rock County officials received a call about the crash just after 8pm Sunday.

Rock County dispatch confirmed a MedFlight helicopter was called to the scene and later cancelled.

Officials are still responding to the crash. Crews estimate the road will re-open in two hours.

This is a developing story. This web article will be updated throughout the night with the latest information.