Janesville police shoot knife-wielding man, incident closes US-14

A Janesville police officer shot and injured a man armed with a knife after he crashed his car along US-14 Thursday afternoon.

In an updated release, the Janesville Police Department said that officers were called to the area of U.S. Highway 14/Humes Rd. and Interstate 39/90 just before 3 p.m. for a traffic incident.

There they found a driver who had crashed his car. The man immediately exited his vehicle and armed himself with a knife, according to Janesville police.

In an attempt to arrest the man, a Janesville police officer shot and injured the suspect, police say.

The injured suspect was brought to a local hospital, where he is expected to survive. A Janesville police officer meanwhile was brought to a local medical facility for treatment, according to police.

A State Patrol officer told NBC15 that the suspect was driving along I-39 in a pickup truck with a trailer attached when he hit a guardrail and spiraled down the hill.

Because of the incident, US-14/Humes Road will closed for several hours between N. Pontiac Dr. and Deerfield Dr.

However I-39/90 is open.

If you know anything about the incident, Janesville police ask you call them at 608-755-3100.