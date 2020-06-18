Hilldale Shopping Center reopens with some new rules

Hilldale Shopping Center has reopened to the public but, like all re-openings amid the pandemic, there are some new rules in place.

The owner of the open-air shopping mall, WS Development, released the new rules on Thursday. Those rules are:

Reduced center hours of Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., are in effect through July 31. Guests are encouraged to check with individual businesses prior to visiting to understand their hours of operation, safety protocols and services being offered.

Hilldale has partnered with both local and national businesses to provide new services and offerings including virtual styling appointments and consultations from places like Lucky Brand, Apple, Ulla Eyewear and Lush, along with online fitness offerings for members of solidcore, Peloton and Burn Boot Camp.

Hilldale will shift their event strategy to focus on smaller, serial events, while complying with CDC and local government guidance.

Hilldale has put into effect increased sanitization practices, including thorough and frequent cleaning of all common area spaces using CDC-approved disinfectants, and an increased focus on high-touch areas such as doors, trash receptacles and furniture.

For more information, head to Hilldale's website here.

