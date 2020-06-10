‘Hip Hop Architect’ opens global competition to imagine racial justice

Amid high racial tensions across the country, a Madison man known as the “Hip Hop Architect,” is calling on creators around the world to think about justice in their communities.

When Michael Ford saw the murals lining State Street for the first time on Wednesday, he said they were “exactly” like the music he grew up hearing.

“Art has always been a way for people to express themselves,” Ford said. “Think about hip hop. Hip hop has always been voice of the voiceless. Hip hop is not just music. Hip hop is also graffiti. It’s a way for people to express their feelings and communicate to a large audience their reaction to what’s happening in any built environment.”

The architectural designer has spent 14 years creating buildings around the nation, also receiving wide media attention for his Hip Hop Architecture Camp. It teaches design skills to students from underrepresented communities.

But Ford also tackles racial injustice through a blueprint of his own.

“We're creating the plazas, the parks, where people such as Tamir Rice has been murdered. What is architecture if we can't solve the problems that are happening in the spaces that we are creating?”

Now hosting a competition, Ford is calling on artists of all platforms to think about justice in their communities and create just about anything out of the music that has moved them.

“Hip hop has critiqued the environment but also gained visions for how to make the environment better. What I'm challenging people to do is extract some of those lyrics and actually visualize some of those concepts that's in our music,” he explained, listing the works of Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino as examples.

According to the website, Ford will take submissions until June 19. Submissions can include: “Music, architectural concepts, sketches, renderings, fashion concept, graphic design project, infographics, comic strips, animations, memes, etc.”

“We’re constantly asked as African Americans, ‘What are our demands. What do we want?’” Ford said. “What I'm hoping people gain in this competition is the ability to see hip hop beyond music and rhymes and see it as a catalyst for demanding justice.”

Earlier this week, Ford stepped down from his firm SmithGroup.

He told NBC15 News, “To be able to provide justice to my brothers and sisters who are out on the street, I have to step away from that firm, from that corporate '9 to 5' and go about justice through architecture in my own way.”