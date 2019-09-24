Historic Janesville Woman's Club Building competing for preservation grant

It has been a part of Janesville for more than 90 years, and the Janesville Woman's Club Building is hoping to be around for decades into the future.

The Woman's Club Building is one of 20 U.S. historic sites competing for a share of $2 million in grants from American Express and the National Trust for Historic preservation.

It is the only site selected in Wisconsin.

You can vote online by clicking here.

The building was build in 1928 and served women's organizations and provided thousands of dollars for scholarships and services in Janesville.

Grant funding will reinforce the building’s aging foundation and repair its entrance. Since 2006, Partners in Preservation has given more than $25 million in support of more than 250 historic sites.

The 2019 Partners in Preservation: Main Streets campaign is emphasizing buildings and sites that celebrate the contributions of women in Main Street communities across America.

Online voting is open now through Oct. 29 athttps://www.nationalgeographic.com/voteyourmainstreet/. Once a day, supporters can vote up to five times. People can also vote by texting MAINSTREET to 52886, text messaging and data rates apply.

The Janesville Woman's Club Building will be hosting an open house event on Oct. 3 from 4 -8 p.m. at 108 South Jackson Street. Community members can cast their votes in -person. The site with the most in-person ballots is eligible to win $50,000.