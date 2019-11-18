Historical documents with ties to Hamilton lyrics on display for musical

Historical documents penned by figures like Alexander Hamilton and George Washington will be on display for select performances of Hamilton at the Overture Center for the Arts, including on opening night Tuesday.

The documents, which are about 200 years old, feature letters, pamphlets, and compilations of newspapers from the Hamilton era. They are housed in the Wisconsin Historical Society, but will be on display at the Overture Center on Nov. 19, 21, 24, and Dec. 6 while the Hamilton tour is in Madison.

"I think it really displays how the musical does bring history to life," said Cynthia Bachhuber, North American History Librarian at the historical society. "It brings the spirit of that era, where everyone was debating and arguing right out in the public sphere to life where we can see the items that were used at the time to have this discussion."

The documents are so closely linked to the musical because some lyrics from the show are taken straight from the documents.

"I knew that a lot of the lyrics were taken from historic documents but being able to hold in my hand a copy of the Reynolds Pamphlet or an original printing of George Washington's farewell address, and knowing that that could have been in anyone's hands at that time, and reading those words that today," said Bachhuber, "we get to hear on stage sung to us, like I said, it really shrinks that distance in history and brings humanity out."

Gary Kohn, Public Relations Director for the Overture Center, said they are expecting about 53 to 54 thousand people to watch Hamilton during the show's run in Madison.

"I think the show just fits perfectly with some of the pieces they're going to put on display," he said. "I would recommend coming by and seeing what they've got, there's some unbelievable history you'll want to see."

For theater goers, Kohn recommends arriving early, especially on opening night, as there will be increased security. However, while you will need a ticket to watch the show, you will not need a ticket to view the documents in the lobby.

Kohn also said to make a plan for parking, as they are expecting the shows to sell out.

