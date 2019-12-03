Shooting 'hits close to home': Evers says 2 of his children graduated from Oshkosh HS

The shooting at Oshkosh West High School “hits especially close to home” for Gov. Tony Evers, as two of his children graduated from the school, the governor said on Tuesday.

Evers’ statement comes after a 16-year-old student there stabbed a school resource officer before the officer then opened fire on the teen, injuring him.

“What happened in Oshkosh today hits especially close to home for Kathy and I—two of our kids graduated from Oshkosh West when our family lived in Oshkosh, and our hearts go out to all of the folks at Oshkosh West and the Oshkosh community as they grapple with today’s events,” the governor said in the release.

According to Evers:

“It’s impossible to ignore the fact that in addition to today’s officer-involved shooting at Oshkosh West, the Sparta School District is closed due to security threats, and that this happened just a day after we had another school shooting at Waukesha South. I said it yesterday and I’ll say it again today—no kid should be afraid to go to school or be in the classroom, and no parent should be afraid to send their kid to school, either. The last two days tells us that we can’t keep pretending that this only happens in other communities or in other states—it’s happening here, too. We can’t just accept that violence in our schools is a foregone conclusion, and we have to get to work to do everything we can to keep our kids and our communities safe.”