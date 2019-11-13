Hitting the slopes: Some area ski hills open in early November

Wisconsin has already received several inches of snow, but ski hills are adding more powder to the hills.

Cascade Mountain near Portage will be opening on Nov. 16 and 17. In 2018, opening weekend was Nov. 24.

While they have opened early during prime conditions in previous years, Director of Operations Jamison Vaughn said it is their biggest opening weekend yet, in terms of what will be open and available to guests. More than 10 runs will be open and two lifts will be running. On opening weekend in 2018, only 7 trails were open.

Tyrol Basin in the Town of Vermont already opened for the season Nov. 2. They will be open again Nov. 15 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. They will also be open Nov. 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. Their new tubing complex will open in December.

Devil’s Head Resort in Merrimac is planning to open Nov. 29.