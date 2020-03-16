Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison to close temporarily because of coronavirus

Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison plans to shut down the casino for at least two weeks. The gaming company announced Monday afternoon that the facility will close temporarily at 7 a.m. the next morning.

“Currently our plan is to reopen to the public on April 1, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. however, this date may change as this remains a fluid situation," Executive Manager Daniel Brown said.

According to Municipal Relations Coordinator Missy Tracy, casino managers plan to use that time to do a deep cleaning and disinfecting the facility. She also noted they have started using a new product that creates a protective shield on hard surfaces that lasts 30 days.

“We feel we are being proactive and vigilant through crisis management with implementing these types of prevention measures.”

Tracy also pointed out the casino already employs a full-time Safety Officer who is tracking all of the guidance offered by the CDC, Ho-Chunk Nation Health Department, Public Health Madison & Dane County, and other agencies to make sure they are following best practices.

“We are committed to the safety and health of our employees and guests. Maintaining a clean and sanitary environment for healthful continuity within our facility for our guests and employees is among our highest priorities,” Brown stated.