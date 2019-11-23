Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells serves a taste of native food

The Ho-Chunk Gaming Casino in Wisconsin Dells is celebrating Native American Heritage Month this November by serving customers a taste of something new.

The casino created an Indigenous Food section as part of their buffet to showcase traditional Native American food.

Elena Terry is the chef behind that section. She helped develop and make the recipes to feature every day.

Terry started cooking after being a Ho-Chunk Tribal legislator. She decided government was not where she belonged.

"I walked away from everything and went into the kitchens," Terry said.

Slowly, Terry started using native ingredients in her food.

"For me, indigenous food means hope. It means there's a connection to our ancestors and roots for our future," she said.

In November, Terry worked to bring that native heritage to the Ho-Chunk Casino in Wisconsin Dells, partnering with the Ho-Chunk Nation.

"We wanted to have something that highlighted who we were as a people," Terry said.

The Indigenous Food section features food not just from the Ho-Chunk tribe or the Wisconsin region, but from tribes across the Americas. Terry said she has had the chance to learn how to work with ingredients like bison from other tribes.

Terry wants to use her cooking to educate more people about her community's struggles.

"We had to fight to keep our food systems...they were truly jeopardized," she said.

Terry also hopes her food can bring people together to try something new.

"I hope that they get a memory, and a positive memory from it. That they're able to go home and say, 'Guess what I got to try?' in an excited way and be appreciative of the flavors that we're able to offer with these dishes," Terry said.

The Wisconsin Dells casino will have an indigenous food section all November. On Friday, Nov. 29, Terry said she plans to take over as much of the buffet as possible, filling it with more native food.