Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells to reopen at end of June

Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells is set to reopen its doors starting Monday, June 29, the Ho-Chunk Nation announced.

The Dells location will be open Sunday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 .m. the next morning, according to a news release Tuesday.

Visitors will be required to wear masks while on the gaming floor, as well as take a temperature check before entering the casino.

Smoking will not be allowed in the casino or breakrooms, while there will be designated smoking areas outside the facility.

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the gaming floor. Visitors are also encouraged to maintain social distancing while at Ho-Chunk Gaming in Wisconsin Dells.

Ho-Chunk's Madison location reopened at the end of May.