Ho-Chunk bans vaping in its Madison casino

Smoking of any kind is no longer allowed in Ho-Chunk Casino in Madison, the company announced Tuesday.

For the past four years cigarettes and cigars were not allowed in the casino. As of Nov. 4, the ban now includes e-cigarettes and vaporizers, according to a release.

“This past four years has been successful and no doubt our decision to go smoke-free contributed immeasurably,” said Daniel Brown, Executive Manager of Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison, in the release.

“This decision was a win-win-win, for our guests, employees and business. Everyone acclimates and can appreciate a healthier indoor environment and I feel confident this enhancement will be no different,” Brown says.

The Ho-Chunk Casino in Madison is owned and operated by Ho-Chunk Nation Enterprises, headquartered in Black River Falls, Wis.

