Ho-Chunk's proposed Beloit casino heads to Gov. Evers' desk to approval

Ho-Chunk's application to build a new casino in Beloit has been approved by the Bureau of Indian Affairs and now heads to Gov. Tony Evers' desk to his signature.

“While the federal approval of Ho-Chunk Nation’s application to place land in trust and allow Las Vegas-style gambling at an entertainment destination in Beloit is news we have waited many years to receive, we must remain focused on the current state of emergency,” said Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther in a release Thursday, noting the constraints the coronavirus pandemic puts on opening a new business, let alone a casino.

The proposed Ho-Chunk Nation’s casino is expected to bring 1,500 jobs to Beloit, according to the city. Ho-Chunk hopes to build it at the southeast corner of Willowbrook and Colley roads between Willowbrook Road and Interstate 39-90.

