Hobart double murder suspect calls judge 'ridiculous' in contentious competency hearing

A man charged in the 2016 double murder of two Hobart women has been ordered to a mental health facility after a contentious competency hearing in Brown County.

Judge Tammy Jo Hock says she will also look into ordering Jacob Cayer, 29, to take medication against his objections.

The judge has requested updates on Cayer's mental health every three months.

Cayer testified in Brown County Court Monday during his competency hearing. He accused Judge Tammy Jo Hock of violating his rights and called her "ridiculous." He demanded to be found competent and explained that he had a "trial strategy." He told the judge that his attorney is not effective.

"I have been here for three years and I don’t give a s--t, that’s why. It’s not because of justice, I don’t care anymore, I want to be out of Brown County Jail," said Cayer.

Cayer is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and one count of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

It's a story Action 2 News has been following since June 7, 2016. That's when prosecutors say Jacob Cayer broke into a home and stabbed his former girlfriend, Sabrina Teague, to death. Cayer also stabbed and killed Sabrina's mother, Heesun "Sunny" Teague, according to prosecutors.

Cayer is also accused of attacking Sabrina Teague's boyfriend, Joel Kennedy. Kennedy survived and called 911.

Cayer has been in and out of competency in the three years since he was initially charged.

In court, the state called Dr. Christina Engen of the Wisconsin Forensic Unit. She performed a competency exam on Cayer in September. Engen testified that Cayer has a "delusional disorder" and his "contact with reality is impaired." Engen says medication would restore his competency to stand trial. However, Cayer says he is unwilling to voluntarily take medication. Engen testified that Cayer told her the medication makes him suicidal.

Engen does not believe Cayer understands the seriousness of the case and believes he will be exonerated. Engen described Cayer as "gleeful" during discussions about the case.

After Engen's testimony, Cayer was sworn in to testify. At times contentious.

"You do realize that medicating an individual is not going to make a lawyer effective when he has never listened to the strategy," said Cayer. "I just want to make sure it’s on the record."

Cayer continued to argue with the judge and threatened to leave before the hearing was dismissed.

The judge ultimately decided that Cayer is not competent to stand trial and ordered him to the custody of state health services.

"I am going to order these proceedings to be suspended. I am committing Mr. Cayer, on today’s date, to the department of health services for an indeterminate term not to exceed 12 months," says the Hon. Hock.

Cayer's $5 million bond continues.