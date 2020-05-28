Hodag Country Festival canceled for 2020

The Hodag Country festival is canceled for 2020.

According to a post on the festival’s Facecbook page, the organizers have decided to postpone the festival until July 2021.

In the post, the organizers state,



“The possibility of having the Hodag Country Festival has created stress and division in the Rhinelander area, and we are sincerely apologetic for this. It was never our intent. The festival has always been about community. We have been here for 43 years and have always supported the Northwoods area. Hodag hopes we can continue to have your support in the future”

The festival will be held July 8-11, 2021.