"Holiday Fantasy in Lights" turns on Nov. 9

A holiday tradition in Madison turns on in November at Olin Park.

The Electric Group announced Wednesday the 31st Annual Holiday Fantasy in Lights will begin Nov. 9.

This year, a new tunnel and two new displays will be available for visitors to enjoy. Before setup begins on Oct. 28, IBEW Local 159 is creating a Forward Madison FC display. It's currently being worked on at a McFarland warehouse.

The lights display is free to the public. Donations can be made at the exit to help keep the event free, and some of the donations are made to local non-profit groups each year .

The last night to see the lights is Jan. 4, 2020.