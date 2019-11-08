Holiday Fantasy in Lights turns on Saturday at Olin Park

Olin Park is lighting up for the 31st annual Holiday Fantasy in Lights Saturday, November 9. Put on by the Electric Group this lighting display allows people to cruise through the park and see the lights all from the warmth of their car.

It is free to drive through, but for people who do donate upon exiting the park the money raised goes to the UW Burn Center and other local organizations.

Drivers also should be sure to turn their radio to 95.3 FM to hear some holiday tunes that are synced up with the lighting displays.

Holiday Fantasy in Lights runs from November 9 to January 4.

For more information click here.