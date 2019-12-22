Holiday Heat Wave: Very warm December weather will continue through Christmas

The chance of a white Christmas in Madison and southern Wisconsin is a ZERO.

There is not a flake of snow in the forecast through Christmas Day. Anyone looking to see snow on the ground Christmas morning will have to travel up north.

Dreaming of a white #Christmas... keep dreaming.



With two days to go the chance of a white Christmas is ZER0⃣%.



Our next decent chance of a rain and/or snow will be next weekend.



You're going to have to head to northern WI, MN, ND or SD to see snow on the ground Christmas Day. pic.twitter.com/BT3b61uje8 — James Parish (@James_NBC15) December 22, 2019

How does a mild Christmas sound instead? It doesn't quite have the same ring as a white Christmas, but that is what mother nature is going to deliver on Christmas Day.

The holiday heat wave is going to continue through Christmas Day and most of next week.

On Sunday, the high temperature in Madison was 53 degrees. This was one degree shy of tying the all-time record high temperature for December 22. The record high on December 22 is 54, which was set back in 1875.

Even though temperatures will remain 15-20 degrees above average, record heat is not expected on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

H��LIDAY HEAT WAVE



As of 4PM, the high temperature in Madison is 53° today. This is one degree shy of tying the all-time record high for December 22.



High temperatures will remain 15-20° above average through next week. Record heat is unlikely, though. pic.twitter.com/p9emf5eeKc — James Parish (@James_NBC15) December 22, 2019

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be mostly cloudy and mild. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a slim chance of sprinkles or light rain on Christmas Day. No significant rain is expected.

Despite a heavy dose of clouds, Tuesday night is going to be quiet. Santa shouldn't have any problems delivering presents Christmas Eve night. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Our next chance of rain and/or snow might not come until next weekend. The forecast confidence with this part of the forecast is low because the models are not in good agreement. One forecast models suggest a strong storm system could bring in rain/snow, while another forecast models suggest it's going to be dry. This is definitely something we'll need to keep a close eye on over the next couple of days, though.

Is anyone dreaming of a mild and mostly cloudy #Christmas...



This mild, stretch of weather will continue through Christmas Day.



Our next decent chance of rain and/or snow probably won't be until next weekend, but this part of the forecast is not a slam dunk! pic.twitter.com/iJS8mjSSJI — James Parish (@James_NBC15) December 22, 2019

Traveling for the holidays? Make sure to download the NBC15 Weather Authority app. You can get an accurate local forecast for anywhere in the United States. FREE download: https://www.nbc15.com/apps