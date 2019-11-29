Holiday Light Show kicks off in Janesville for the season

It's a big night in Janesville, where three quarters of a million lights are brightening up this Black Friday. It's an annual holiday tradition that keeps on growing: the Holiday Light Show at the Rotary Gardens, which kicked off another season around 3 p.m. on Friday.

The lights run Thursdays through Sunday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through the end of December.

Nearly 58,000 people came through Rotary Gardens for the Holiday Light Show last year.

This year they've added a quarter of a million lights to last year's display.

Tickets available online or at the door: Adults (13+) $10.00, children (3-12) $5.00, and children (2 & Under) free.

The Rotary Botanical Gardens is located at 1455 Palmer Drive in Janesville.

You can learn more on the garden’s website.

