Holiday Tree Show lights up at Lincoln-Tallman House

The Rock County Historical Society Holiday Tree Show features more than 30 Christmas trees adorned by local businesses, nonprofits, and individuals.

The 21 days of open-house style tours at the Lincoln-Tallman House begin November 29 and run through December 30.

Each room of the historic Lincoln-Tallman House at 440 N. Jackson Street in Janesville is decorated. Folks are welcome to enjoy Christmas cookies and cider.

From a tree dressed like a ballgown by a local designer, to an evergreen bejeweled with hats, scarves and ribbon by a downtown hair salon, the unexpected greets each visitor.

The Holiday Tree Show corresponds with the Rotary Botanical Gardens Holiday Light Show. To purchase tickets click here or call 608-756-4509 ext. 301. Tickets are $10; $5 for children age 10 and under; and free for children age 4 an under. A ticket to the Holiday Tree Show may be used on any of the tour dates. Days and hours are Thursday and Fridays: noon to 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays: noon to 4 p.m. On Monday December 23 and Monday, December 30, hours are noon to 7 p.m. The Holiday Tree show is closed on December 23, 25 and 31.