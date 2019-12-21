Holiday gifts for the entertainment lover in your life

From mobile hotspots to a gaming headset, there are plenty of tech gifts to take your video games to the next level. Andy Choi with Verizon shares some of what’s worth the splurge this holiday season.

The Razer Nari Essential Wireless Gaming Headset offers next-generation surround sound to fully immerse yourself in games and movies. For those always on the go, Verizon’s 5G MiFi M1000 Hotspot helps bring the internet anywhere.

For the music lover, the Power Beats Pro are wireless earphones which block background noise and provide comfort to your ears.

