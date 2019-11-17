Holiday hostess gifts from Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese

Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese wants to help you treat your holiday host with Wisconsin dairy.

Crave Brothers also has a few holiday gift box ideas. The Crave Cheese Sampler contains a variety of different cheeses.

For the chocolate lover or the sweet tooth fan, there’s the Crave Chocolate Mascarpone Pie kit and the Crave Mascarpone Caramel Sauce with Candied Pecans , each featuring a recipe to make the perfect dessert.

Crave Brothers also suggests bringing a variety of your own cheese and making a charcuteire board to serve as a before-meal appetizer or some fresh mozzarella to top a salad or pasta dish.

For more ideas, head to the Crave Brothers website .