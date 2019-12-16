Holiday shipping deadlines are fast approaching

The short holiday shopping season, only six weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, means an influx of packages shipped for USPS, FedEx and UPS.

The USPS expects to see 2.5 billion pieces of mail the week of December 16. 200 million of those will be packages.

Deadlines are fast approaching for mail carriers. The deadlines for USPS are December 20 for first class mail, December 21 for priority mail and December 23 for priority express mail.

FedEx deadlines include December 16 for ground and home delivery, December 19 for express saver shipping, December 20 for two-day options, December 23 for overnight options and will ship packages on Christmas day as part of FedEx SameDay, FedEx SameDay City Direct and City Priority shipping options.

United Parcel Service (UPS) deadlines include December 19 for UPS 3-day select shipping options, December 20 for 2nd Day Air shipping options and December 23 for Next Day Air shipping options.

More information about your local USPS shipping options click here.