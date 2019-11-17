Holiday shopping inspires people to give back

The holiday season is just around the corner, and grocery stores were getting busy Sunday as people stocked up on all the necessities.

"A turkey and some cranberries, I like to make my own cranberry sauce," said Chris Swoboda, a shopper at Metcalfe's Market Hilldale.

Swoboda spent her Sunday afternoon getting some holiday shopping done, but she said the season is also an opportunity to give back to the community.

"I think everyone should give what they can, even if it's only a dollar or $2 or 25 cents," Swoboda said.

Swoboda donated Sunday to the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign to support Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

"I'm hoping that people can have a nice meal and some company," Swoboda said when asked how she thinks her donation can help.

Swoboda was not the only shopper with giving on her mind. Several other shoppers added pre-packed bags of canned and boxed food to their grocery bill.

"When they buy one of these bags, the food that's inside of that bag will actually be donated to Second Harvest," said Kris Tazelaar, Director of Marketing and Communications for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

Swoboda said the holidays are a special season for her to spend time with friends and family, and she wants everyone to enjoy this time of year, no matter what.

"I want people to have a nice holiday season whether they don't have much money or whether they have a lot," she said.

There will be many more chances to give to the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign in November and December.

At certain local grocery stores, you can add a donation to your grocery bill at check out as part of "Check Out Hunger."

On Nov. 21, you can post a photo with a #SYH24 sign, and 24 meals will be donated.

On Dec. 11, the campaign culminates in a Grand Finale Phone-a-Thon where all donations will be matched.

You can continue to donate online to Share Your Holidays until Dec. 31. For more information on upcoming events, click here.